More than £5,000 raised so far in Mountbatten’s Santa Dash

Hundreds of Santas turned Ryde Esplanade into a sea of red for Mountbatten’s annual festive run on Sunday.

The 2019 Santa Dash welcomed around 300 people of all ages dressed as Santa for a run along the seafront to Appley and back.

So far more than £5,000 has been raised for Mountbatten, with more sponsorship money still to come in.

Hartley: Amazing to see so many people running

Mountbatten chief executive Nigel Hartley, said,

“As ever, it was amazing to see so many people running in Santa costumes for our cause. “While the weather was kind, we were so grateful to everyone for turning out in chilly conditions to take part. “Events like Santa Dash enable us to continue our work to help more people on the Isle of Wight experiencing death, dying and bereavement. “The support of our community to enable us to keep striving to do more is so appreciated by us all at Mountbatten.”

Prize draw

Anyone who raised more than £50 has been automatically entered into a prize draw, with a mountain bike, a family ticket to Blackgang Chine and a voucher for Woods Kitchen, Godshill.

Sponsorship money can be submitted up until 20th December.

Contact Mountbatten’s fundraising office on (01983) 217300 for more details.

