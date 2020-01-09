Isle of Wight speedway has new Polish media partner

Polish sports Website, PoBandzie, has become media partner with Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards in the 2020 speedway season.

Wojciech Koerber from po-bandzie.com.pl said,

“We hope that mutual co-operation will bring benefits to both parties. We believe that thanks to presence on English tracks we will reach even more readers in England.”

“We are happy to cooperate with the Isle of Wight club, represented by Barry Bishop. The Isle of Wight is a professionally run and managed team.

Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop added,

“It’s vital that the Wightlink Warriors continue to expand its reach both in the UK and Europe and Wojciech and his team will help us achieve it.

“There are now many fans of UK speedway whose first language is Polish and it’s important that we reach out to them.

“Over the years we have achieved Polish sponsorship and it is our intention to continue and grow this area for the club. I am sure that our mutual agreement will be beneficial for us both and we very much look forward to working with po-bandzie.com.pl”