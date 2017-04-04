Karen Rivlin shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Day HQ. Ed

The organisers of this year’s Isle of Wight Day have created a spoken word competition in which all Island schools are invited to participate, with the winners to perform on 23rd September, this year’s Isle of Wight Day.

The subject of the competition is ‘Words of Wight: My Island Life’ and every Island school is invited to select one winner in each of the following age categories:

Primary (4-7),

Junior (8-11),

Secondary (12-15),

Young Adult (16-18).

Individual and team entries are also invited.

Searching for Isle of Wight talent

Following the huge success of recent spoken word and poetry slam competitions on BBC Radio, the organisers are looking to find the Island’s most talented schoolboy or girl performing poetry or prose performed aloud.

With the performance as important as the content, schools are being encouraged to include short prose, rhymed prose, poetry, Haiku, limericks, odes, rap or even MCing. Each performance must be no more than three minutes.

Get on board

This innovative competition links with the National Curriculum’s Spoken English Targets and all schools are encouraged to quickly confirm their interest by registering on the schools page of the Isle of Wight Day Website.

Karen Rivlin, the Isle of Wight Day organiser of this fun new talent competition says

“For the first time we are encouraging schools to ensure that their pupils’ voices are heard as part of Isle of Wight Day. “Schools have an essential role in our wonderful Island community and by participating in this new competition they will be able to make a positive contribution to our Island celebrations.”

Trophies and certificates

There will be certificates for all participants and special trophies for all the winners in each age group who will get to perform their work at the big stage presentation of ‘Our Island’s Got Talent’, an Island-wide show being organised in conjunction with Rob da Bank, on the evening of Isle of Wight Day.

Image: MrsDKrebs under CC BY 2.0