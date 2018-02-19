Isle of Wight U13 squash player takes French Open title

Well done to Amelie Haworth from Godshill, who last weekend took the U13s French Open Title in Squash Championships.

amelie haworth

Congratulations are in order for young Godshill squash player, Amelie Haworth.

Ranked number one in Europe for her age, last weekend Amelie took the title in the French Open Squash Girls U13 championship.

Physically and psychologically demanding
In what has been described as “physically and psychologically demanding” games, Amelie took the title in three games, winning 11-4, 11-13, 11-7.

Colin from Godshill Online told OnTheWight,

“Amelie, a pupil at Ryde School, reached the final in a hard-fought semi-final victory over Egypt’s Rana El Sayed yesterday afternoon.

“In a match which lasted 48 minutes, Amelie outlasted her opponent in the mammoth final game to win 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 18-16.”

Read more about the championship on the official Website.

Image: © Christian Lortat

Monday, 19th February, 2018 8:54am

By

