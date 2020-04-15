Isle of Wight stationers launch new online card shop

Becky shares details of this new offer on behalf of Beardsalls – for those who can’t get to the shops to buy and post cards. Ed

We know how hard it is to keep in touch during these difficult times.

Many retailers have been forced to close, denying the community the ability to buy the most basic things.

How lovely it is when we receive a message from our loved ones or family; special occasions, anniversaries, sympathy or just to say ‘hello’, that’s why Beardsalls and the Arty Card Company have created an online card shop for you, to personalise a message and we’ll post it to your friends and family.

All cards have been designed by local artists.

How it works

Send your card in Just four simple steps:

Choose your card from the Website (there are several categories)

Add to the shopping basket

Write your message and who you would like to send the card to

Check out and pay online.

Head to the Arty Card Website to browse the options and place your order.

Image: © Sandown Bay by Nicola Gibbs and Cowes racing by James Lord