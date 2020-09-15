Isle of Wight store shortlisted for Independent Community Retailer of the Year

Bembridge co-operative has been shortlisted in a national awards described as the ‘Oscars of the grocery industry’.

Southern Co-op, which was founded in Portsmouth nearly 150 years ago, has retail stores across the south of England including 38 franchise stores.

2020 Retail Industry Awards

The Welcome store franchise has been shortlisted for the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year at the 2020 Retail Industry Awards.

Three of Welcome’s franchise stores have also been shortlisted.

Independent Community Retailer of the Year: Welcome – Bembridge

Welcome – Bembridge Newcomer of the Year: Dilan Patel at Welcome – Rickmansworth

Dilan Patel at Welcome – Rickmansworth Independent Forecourt Retailer of the Year: Welcome – Southwater

Awards ceremony in January

Now entering their 25th year, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence across a raft of different categories, from the smallest independent stores to the largest of the multiples.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place on 26th January 2021.

Fitton: Proof we are delivering quality services

Mike Fitton, Southern Co-op’s Franchise Business Manager, said:

“All of our franchisees are treated as partnerships and share our commitment to the community as well as an aim to give their customers top quality in store experiences. “We have done a lot of work on our customer offerings, branding and back office systems so it is quite humbling to have this recognised and be shortlisted with some of the country’s other big franchises. “The fact that three of our franchise partners have also been shortlisted just serves as even more proof that we are delivering quality services in local communities across the south.”

Locally sourced products

Franchisees currently operate across the south of England, including London, and offer customers the best of both – all Co-op own-label products, promotions and uniforms as well as opportunities to offer locally sourced products to give their store a truly local point of difference and still enjoy their independence.

To find out more visit the Website.

