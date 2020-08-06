Isle of Wight Student Nurses ‘a fantastic asset’ during Covid-19 says ward sister

When Covid-19 took hold at the end of March student nurses were given the option to work as healthcare assistants to help support the clinical teams as they prepared for the unknown.

Molly (pictured), Hayley, Christina and Elisha, all second and third year students, have spent the last three months working on Appley Ward, one of our acute medical wards at St Mary’s Hospital under the supportive eye of Sister Lucy Merry-Williams.

All had such a great time working on Appley Ward

All four of them, who live on the Island, cannot wait to qualify and apply for their first nursing role at our Trust. Talking about their experiences, Elisha said.

“We have all had such a great time working with the team on Appley Ward, everyone helps each other and the staff morale here is great. I have already booked a couple of bank shifts in once my placement ends.”

Molly said,

“I have really enjoyed it and I have learnt so much. The team on the ward are great, everyone helps each other and I have really loved working with the overseas nurses.”

“Lucy is such a great manger”

Sister Lucy has also played a big part of making their time here so memorable.

“Lucy is such a great manger. She is very approachable, always shows her appreciation and you feel listened to.”

“It is the small things that really make a difference, as part of handover she always takes five minutes to ask how everyone is and shares any updates or changes that are happening in the Trust. Many of us don’t have time to read the updates so this helps us keep in the loop with everything that is going on.”

“The team have such a great working relationship and everyone is recognised for their part in helping to keep patients safe and cared for and the ward running smoothly. From the cleaners to the physios and the doctors we are all working as one team. I never wake up and think oh no I have to go into work today.”

Flexible working valued

Christina, who is studying at the Open University for her Trainee Nursing Associate qualification, tells us how being given the option to work flexible hours have really helped her

“To have the support to be able to work a flexible working pattern has really helped me as I have to look after my children. It has been great to continue working, learning and still be there for my children when they need me.”

Sister Lucy: They have been a fantastic asset

They are all clearly passionate about the care they provide and nothing means more to them than seeing their patients recover and getting to go home. Recently Sister Lucy shared two patient letters with Elisha and Hayley where they received fantastic feedback for the care they had provided.

Hayley said:

“It really means a lot to hear how we have made a difference to our patients and it was lovely that Lucy took the time to share their feedback with us.”

For Lucy she is really looking forward to seeing them all back and can’t speak highly enough of them,

“I am really going to miss them, they have been a fantastic asset to the team and they are a going to make excellent nurses.”

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P