Isle of Wight suicide prevention charity adds ‘working at height’ training for frontline team members

SPIIOW – the Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention front line charity have taken things to new heights in an already busy month for the team.

Thanks to some in-house fundraising and the very kind donations of the Island community six of the front line team members have been put through their paces in this latest training.

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW says:

“SPIIOW are always looking at ways we can add to our frontline team to help a person who is at risk and for this to be carried out in a safe and controlled manner. “The team have undertaken Safe Working at Height (SWAH) that includes (but not limited to) ropes medical considerations, technical equipment, pre-planning, and other specialist equipment required to carry out the task.”

Call the Coastguard on 999

She went on to stress,

“I want to make it absolutely clear that we are not the HM Coastguard and if anyone sees someone in trouble along the cliff, beach or at sea they should contact the Coastguard by calling 999 – with this training our teams are not permitted to go down the cliff face but to undertake our work to the cliff edge safely and quickly.”

Able to act slightly quicker in a safe and controlled way

Sarah continued,

“Our teams have undertaken this accredited training by UK’s leading water, at height, and confined space safety and technical rescue training providers, as used by emergency services across the country. “As we actively undertake community engagement in high risk locations, with this training we can act slightly quicker in a safe and controlled way, using our skills in crisis / suicide intervention to offer supportive listening, to start a dialogue and to encourage more hopeful solutions than suicide – and work to keeping that person safe for now until further help arrives.”

Someone at risk from Suicide?

If you think or believe that someone you know or have seen someone who is at risk from ending their life from suicide you can make contact with our front line team 24 hours a day in the following ways:

SPI Crisis Number (Suicide Intervention Only) (01983) 667 247 this number is only to be used if you or someone you know is at risk of ending their life by suicide. If you need to talk to a listening ear by phone please call the Samaritans on 116 123

Emergency

If you or someone you know has already acted on the thoughts of suicide please call 999 and ask for the ambulance, giving them as much information as you can

Anyone interested in learning or joining the front line team can contact SPIIOW at [email protected]

See the Website for more details.

News shared by Sarah on behalf of SPIIOW. Ed