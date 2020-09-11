Isle of Wight suicide prevention charity boosted by £16,000 Covid-19 Fund grant

SPIIOW – the Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention frontline charity has been awarded funding from a partnership grant between HM Government, The Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by The National Lottery.

The grant amount totaling £15,763 has been awarded to spend on equipment and support, with a record management system to better support the trustees and support volunteers in the work they undertake, it’s with thanks to the Government for making this possible.

Adams: The money will go a long way

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW says:

“All of us at SPIIOW are hugely grateful to the National Lottery Covid-19 Fund for their support during this difficult time, like most Island charities we have faced a number of uphill struggles with funding this year due to Covid-19 and our fundraising has been hit very hard. “This funding will enable us to equip the awaiting team members with their PPE, keep our vehicle running for the next six months with the help of fuel costs, equipment for our frontline team and to install a record management system that better serves are trustees and support volunteers.”

Anyone interested in learning or joining the frontline team can contact SPIIOW at [email protected]

News shared by Sarah on behalf of SPI IOW. Ed