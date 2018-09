Isle of Wight suicide rate drops, new figures show

The suicide rate on the Isle of Wight has dropped over the last three years, new figures show, reflecting lower rates across the country.

Mental health charity Samaritans said that the reduction in registered suicides is encouraging, but said that “one death by suicide is still one too many”.

41 suicides in two years

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that there were 41 suicides on the Isle of Wight between 2015 and 2017, at a rate of 10.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

Local rates are measured over a three-year period. Between 2012 and 2014, there were 13.3 suicides registered per 100,000 people.

The rate over the last three years was lower than that across the South East as a whole, where 9.4 suicides were registered per 100,000 people.

Last year alone, there were 12 suicides on the Isle of Wight.

National comparison

Of 5,821 suicides registered last year 4,382 were men, a rate of 15.5 deaths per 100,000 men. However, the male suicide rate was at its lowest level on record in 2017.

Overall, there were 10.1 suicides per 100,000 people in the UK last year.

Gender inequality

Samaritans said efforts to reduce stigma around male mental health may have contributed to the reduction.

However, men are still three times more likely to take their own lives than women.

CEO: “One death by suicide is still one too many”

Ruth Sutherland, the charity’s chief executive, said:

“It’s encouraging to see the reduction in male suicide. “We believe that the focus of suicide prevention in recent years to tackle the higher rates in men has contributed to this. “Added to this, reducing stigma around men’s mental health and encouraging men to open up and ask for help when they are struggling has been beneficial. “But one death by suicide is still one too many. Suicide is complex and it’s a problem of inequality. It affects the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society, male and female, disproportionately. “This is an urgent public health issue, not simply a health or mental health one.”

The statistics include all deaths from intentional self-harm for people over the age of ten and deaths where the intent was undetermined for those aged over 15 years old.

Speak to someone

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

