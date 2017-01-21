Isle of Wight surfing legend dies

The incredibly well-known and highly-respected Isle of Wight surfing legend, Dave Gray, has sadly passed away.

Condolences for Dave’s two sons have been pouring onto social media, as news reaches those who knew and loved Dave.

An inspiration for so many people, on and off the water, Dave, who was also a talented artist, was known by many as the volunteer head lifeguard in his home town of Ventnor.

First sponsored surfer on the Island

One of the most well-known surfers on the Island, many aspired to follow in his path. A member of the Isle of Wight Surf History group said,

“He was the first sponsored surfer on the Island, surfed in the English Nationals, but as I remember, had to sell his wetsuit to get home. “Dave you were a Legend. The Matt Archibald of the Isle of Wight. Gonna miss you mate.”

A history of surfing on the Isle of Wight

by David Gray aged 49½

Thanks to the chaps at Wight Surf History for allowing us to share these photo and memory of Dave.

I started surfing in the early 70s and loved the waves and the freedom.

In the 80s saw the egos and the hype and the crowds start but still loved it.

In the 90s it was oh

In the 00s I got p*ssed off with all the egos and the hype and the crowds and the wanabees and the Internet

Our thoughts are with Dave’s sons, Elliot and Dylan, and all those who knew and loved Dave.

Image: © Wight Surf History

