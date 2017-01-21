Isle of Wight surfing legend dies

The incredibly well-known and highly-respected Isle of Wight surfing legend, Dave Gray, has sadly passed away.
Condolences for Dave’s two sons have been pouring onto social media, as news reaches those who knew and loved Dave.
An inspiration for so many people, on and off the water, Dave, who was also a talented artist, was known by many as the volunteer head lifeguard in his home town of Ventnor.
First sponsored surfer on the Island
One of the most well-known surfers on the Island, many aspired to follow in his path. A member of the Isle of Wight Surf History group said,
“He was the first sponsored surfer on the Island, surfed in the English Nationals, but as I remember, had to sell his wetsuit to get home.
“Dave you were a Legend. The Matt Archibald of the Isle of Wight. Gonna miss you mate.”
A history of surfing on the Isle of Wight
by David Gray aged 49½
Thanks to the chaps at Wight Surf History for allowing us to share these photo and memory of Dave.
I started surfing in the early 70s and loved the waves and the freedom.
In the 80s saw the egos and the hype and the crowds start but still loved it.
In the 90s it was oh
In the 00s I got p*ssed off with all the egos and the hype and the crowds and the wanabees and the Internet
Our thoughts are with Dave’s sons, Elliot and Dylan, and all those who knew and loved Dave.
Image: © Wight Surf History
Saturday, 21st January, 2017 9:19am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eVw
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Ventnor
.
steve stubbings
21.Jan.2017 9:35am
Very sorry to read this. Dave was one of the good guys.
Debby Robinson
21.Jan.2017 9:57am
RIP Dave.
Conrad Butt
21.Jan.2017 11:19am
RIP Dave. The paddle out at Niton, Fields and even Hope Beach was always more enjoyable knowing you were in the line up to share the waves with. #Legend
Sharon gray
21.Jan.2017 1:44pm
Shine on you crazy diamond.ur were the best brother ever.love u sharon xxx
Debbie Ryall
21.Jan.2017 2:18pm
So sorry for your loss Sharon.. Dave was so lovely, we had many a laugh in FMC… thoughts go out to you all xx
Sharon gray
21.Jan.2017 2:35pm
Thanx debbie.gd times xxx
Denise
21.Jan.2017 4:03pm
My deepest condolences Sharon
Dave was such a fantastic guy and I have so many fond memories Of times I spent with him.
Such a massive loss xx
Sharon gray
21.Jan.2017 11:17pm
Thanx hun xxx
Nathan
21.Jan.2017 2:19pm
I had a great deal of respect for Dave and will miss his physical presence a great deal but wont be forgetting him anytime soon.
birdy
21.Jan.2017 3:27pm
Big shout to Team Git face. Heaven is a half pipe. Miss you and loads. Thanks for being a loyal friend.
Love you always Birdy xxx
David Bartlett
21.Jan.2017 7:13pm
Here’s the piece I’ve written today for my column in the coming week’s Chronicle:
Our colleague Dave Gray died last week. I first met Dave Gray when I joined Ventnor Town Council in April 2010: he was then employed by the Town Council as the Maintenance Manager at the Winter Gardens. He went on to hold the same role first within Salisbury Gardens and then added to his remit Ventnor Central, the town’s beaches and its Public Toilets, holding all to the same high standards that reflected both his commitment to the work and his wide range of skills. In addition, he was well known to seasonal beach users as advisor and protector in his Beach Safety role of the last five years. He will long be remembered with gratitude as both colleague and friend by those of us who have worked with him through these important years for the Town Council and the services for which it has become responsible and to which he has made such a central contribution.
Jez
22.Jan.2017 1:27am
RIP dave…
nyleve
22.Jan.2017 8:24am
Always kind, always helpful. Shall miss you Dave.
Evelyn knowles
Rupert Besley
22.Jan.2017 9:32am
I remember David/Dave as a pupil of considerable character, charm and sporting prowess, highly regarded by his peers. It is clear from the warmth of these tributes that he lost none of these qualities over the next 40-odd years and went on to make his mark in all that he did. His achievements in surfing and activities as a volunteer lifeguard are very special. This is very sad news. It is evident he will be long remembered and hugely missed. My sympathy to family and friends.
jason matthews
22.Jan.2017 10:07am
Dave, A True Friend, memories which will stay with me forever, RIP Dave “team git Face” the legend. our thoughts are with Dylan, & Elliot .
Jason Matthews & Family x