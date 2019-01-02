Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra offers a New year treat for music lovers

Tim shares this news about the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra‘s upcoming concert. Ed

With under three weeks to go and less than seventy tickets remaining, now is a good time to beat those post-Christmas blues and book up for the next Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra concert.

The concert being held at the Medina Theatre on Saturday 19th January features a variety of music.

Melodic folk tunes and Italian Serenade

The concert will start with the Slavonic Rhapsody by Dvorak. As you would expect with Dvorak the piece is very melodic featuring folk tunes from his Czech homeland.

Then follows the first of two rarely performed works; the first the Italian Serenade by Wolf is often heard as a piece for string quartet, but rarely in its orchestral arrangement. Wolf is mainly known for his song writing, and this can be clearly heard in the instrumental writing in this piece.

Up and coming soloist

To conclude the first half will be a Bassoon Concerto by Nino Rota. The composer who is far more famous for his film music (notably The Godafther) also wrote a large quantity of instrumental and orchestral music.

The soloist for this concerto is up and coming star Rebecca Eldridge.

Sibelius’ first symphony

The second half of the concert features just one work, but what a work, the glorious first symphony by Sibelius. Sibelius, like Dvorak is well-known for using melodies from his homeland (this time Finland) and this work is no exception.

Book now

Full details of the programmes can be found on the Orchestra Website.

So if you are looking for something to do to in January, then why not give the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra concert a try, you won’t be disappointed!

Tickets available at the Medina Theatre box office (823884) or via their Website.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh