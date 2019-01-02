2019 could be a record-breaking year say Met Office

You might think it’s good news for those who prefer warmer weather, but it’s bad news for the planet as a whole. 2019 is predicted to be close to record warmth due to climate change.

Compton Beach :

At the end of last year, the Met Office shared this news. Ed

The Met Office global temperature forecast suggests that 2019 will be close to record warmth due to climate change and the added effect of El Nino-related warming in the Pacific.

The Met Office forecasts the global average temperature for 2019 to be between 0.98 °C and 1.22 °C, with a central estimate of 1.10 °C, above the pre-industrial average period from 1850–1900.

2016 warmest year
Since 1850, 2016 is the warmest year on record with a central estimate of 1.15 °C above the same baseline.

Modest warming from El Nino combined with much larger effects due to rising levels of greenhouse gases are driving the 2019 temperature forecast.

19 of the 20 warmest years on record
Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at the Met Office, said:

“Our forecasts suggest that by the end of 2019, 19 of the 20 warmest years on record will have occurred since the year 2000.”

1°C warmer than pre-industrial period
Dr Doug Smith, Met Office research fellow, said:

“The forecast for 2019 would place it amongst the five warmest years on record, which would all have occurred since 2015.

“All of these years have been around 1°C warmer than the pre-industrial period.”

Find out more by visiting the Met Office Website.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight

Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019 10:38am

By

