Isle of Wight tech company pick up hat-trick of accolades

Innovative technology company Wight Computers have just experienced an extraordinary week in their seven-year history which has seen them step straight into being a multi-award-winning business in the space of just 48 hours!

The team of four dynamic young IT specialists, led by Managing Director Andrew Nordbruch, scooped two business awards: the first at the Green Impact Award ceremony held at the Isle of Wight College and the second at the prestigious Chamber of Commerce Business Awards for Excellence 2019 at the Cowes Yacht Haven, where they were also presented with a ‘highly commended’ accolade.

Green Impact Award

At the Green Impact Awards, which recognises a business’ ‘green’ credentials and their commitment to creating a more environmentally aware and sustainable business, Wight Computers achieved top score amongst the Island business community winning them a Gold Award.

Isle of Wight Chamber Member of the Year

The following evening, at a glittering event in Cowes, the company was surprised and delighted to be awarded the Isle of Wight Chamber Member of the Year honour for their outstanding commitment to the Chamber throughout the year and in particular, their innovative technical support at events like the Business Expo.

Alongside this award, the team were also ‘highly commended’ in the Technology and Innovation Award category.

Nordbruch: Great to have recognition of our hard work

Andrew said,

“What a week! We didn’t expect to win one award yet alone two and a high commendation! It’s great to have recognition of our hard work.”

He added,

“It’s been an exciting year for Wight Computers, and this is an excellent way to celebrate our 7 years in business. We would like to thank the Island’s business community and especially our customers – we couldn’t have done it without your loyalty and continued support!”

Image: © Robin Crossley Photography