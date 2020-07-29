Isle of Wight teenagers charged with assault, dangerous driving, blackmail, possession of drugs and a weapon

Officers investigating a series of incidents in the Shanklin and Sandown areas this month, involving a group of people known to each other, have charged three people.

The alleged incidents are as follows:

It’s alleged that a teenage boy was assaulted on 7 July on a field near to Sandown High School.

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly knocked unconscious during an assault at Sandown Pier Esplanade on 17 July.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly threatened and assaulted at Shanklin train station on 24 July.

On 27 July it’s alleged that a vehicle was driven dangerously in the Yaverland area.

It’s alleged that two teenage boys were assaulted on Green Lane, Shanklin, on 27 July.

19-year-old charged

Harrison Radcliffe, aged 19 years, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the following offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning (29 July):

Dangerous Driving (in relation to the incident in Yaverland on 27 July)

2x Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (in relation to the assault in Green Lane on 27 July)

Blackmail on 27 July

Threatening a person with an offensive weapon (in relation to Shanklin train station on 24 July)

Assault by beating (in relation to Shanklin train station on 24 July)

18-year-old charged

Jordan Steven Hughes, aged 18 years, of St Urians in Lake, has been charged with the following offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (in relation to the incident on 7 July)

2x Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (in relation to the assault in Green Lane on 27 July)

Possession of a class B drug

Lake teen charged

A 14-year-old boy from Lake has been charged with the following offences and was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (in relation to the incident on 17 July)

Assault by beating (in relation to Shanklin train station on 24 July)

2x Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (in relation to the assault in Green Lane on 27 July)

Possession of a bladed article on 27 July

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Busters uploaded by Smallman12q under CC BY 2.0