Isle of Wight tourism businesses finalists in Beautiful South Awards

In a challenging year for tourism, Isle of Wight businesses are still shining, following the announcement of the finalists in this years’ Beautiful South Awards.

The prestigious competition is run by regional organisation Tourism South East.

Stiff competition

Isle of Wight businesses are up against tourism industry heavy hitters from across the south, including Kent, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.

Finalists for gold, silver or bronze awards on the Isle of Wight include Away Resorts at Whitecliff Bay, Osborne which is operated by English Heritage and new tourism business Camp Wight, a wild camping site at Ningwood.

Cowley: Fantastic recognition of the work all our family

Gemma Cowley from Camp Wight said,

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been named as a finalist in the New Tourism Business category of the Beautiful South Awards. We are very much a fledgling small family business. “To be shortlisted as one of the top three new tourism businesses in the South of England is a fantastic recognition of the work all our family, including our two children. We can’t wait to find out how we’re placed on 4th March.”

Commended businesses

Island businesses commended in their categories include Tapnell Farm and Nettlecombe Farm for Self-catering Accommodation, and in the Restaurant, Tearooms and Café category, Vernon Cottage at Shanklin Old Village.

Susan de Vere, owner of the popular destination, with her husband Paul, said,

“We are delighted to win this huge accolade. It is an enchanting place. We are thrilled our unique ‘Isle of Wight Shaped Scones’ – made by Paul every morning – and our signature ‘Old Shanklin Pie’ and fresh homemade food can win this fantastic recognition – together with our beautiful Award winning eco-friendly sunny Tea and Beer Gardens which are my passion. “We also thank all our fantastic tearoom and restaurant staff plus the local volunteers who help man our Shanklin Tourist Information point in the Gift Shop, all of whom make Vernon Cottage world class.”

Vernon Cottage in 2019

Myles: Testament to the hard work of people on the Island

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight, said,

“Congratulations to all the businesses who have been shortlisted or commended for the Tourism South East Beautiful South Awards – it is a testament to the hard work of people here on the Island to continue to strive to make their tourism offering the very best it can be. I wish you all good luck for the awards night in March. “Being in lockdown people are looking forward to when the time is right to visit again, these businesses show that they are among the best in the South of England and will put the Isle of Wight at the forefront of potential visitors minds, but not until the time is right.”

Recognising and celebrating the quality and excellence of our tourism business

Fran Downton, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, said,

“We felt strongly that the Beautiful South Awards should go ahead this year. Recognising and celebrating the quality and excellence of our tourism business, in the face of adversity is really important to us. “Tourism in the South East demonstrates national and world class offerings, and the entry standards to our awards are always high. “This year was exceptionally challenging for our businesses and we are pleased to be able to deliver some well needed positivity and rewards.”

In 2019 Hovertravel’s Lorry Middleton won gold in the Customer Service category, eventually going on to win the national competition as Visit England’s Tourism Superstar in 2020.

The Beautiful South Awards will take place online 4th March.

See the full list of finalists on the Website.

News shared by Simon on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed