Have you seen missing man from Ryde?

The family of Sean Allmark have issued missing person appeal.
Sean has been missing since Friday morning from Ryde.
He’s driving a green Toyota Yaris, registration ending HZJ.
Sean’s family are very concerned about his safety.
Please call Police on 101 with ref 44210026012 if you have any information.
Sunday, 24th January, 2021 10:09am
By Sally Perry
