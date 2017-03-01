Isle of Wight town cited as fifth ‘nicest place in Britain’ to live

east cowes

Yesterday (Tuesday) the Daily Mail (the most read news Website in the world) ran a piece citing East Cowes as the fifth ‘nicest place in Britain’ to live.

The list is the outcome of a two year study carried out by the Centre for Economic and Business Research and the Royal Mail. Data was gathered from a range of sources, including the last Census (2011) and the Indices of Multiple Deprivation, to determine factors within all postcodes such as schools, parks and working hours.

PO32 (East Cowes) sat in fifth place, one place behind Sale in Greater Manchester, but one place above Eastleigh in Hampshire.

In good company
Home to Queen Victoria’s holiday mansion, several high-tech businesses, Red Funnel’s car ferry terminal and a mixture of small independent shops and restaurants, and this will be welcome news for all those living and working in East Cowes.

Image: © Les Lockhart

Wednesday, 1st March, 2017 9:42am

2 Comments

  1. tiki


    1.Mar.2017 10:04am

    Sure it isn’t April Fools Day? Have these people ever been to East Cowes. Apart from Osborne House and Waitrose there’s nothing there. LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

  2. tosh


    1.Mar.2017 10:24am

    tiki in East Cowes we have a very good post office not like Cowes you might want to move here LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

