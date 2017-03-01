Isle of Wight town cited as fifth ‘nicest place in Britain’ to live

Yesterday (Tuesday) the Daily Mail (the most read news Website in the world) ran a piece citing East Cowes as the fifth ‘nicest place in Britain’ to live.

The list is the outcome of a two year study carried out by the Centre for Economic and Business Research and the Royal Mail. Data was gathered from a range of sources, including the last Census (2011) and the Indices of Multiple Deprivation, to determine factors within all postcodes such as schools, parks and working hours.

PO32 (East Cowes) sat in fifth place, one place behind Sale in Greater Manchester, but one place above Eastleigh in Hampshire.

In good company

Home to Queen Victoria’s holiday mansion, several high-tech businesses, Red Funnel’s car ferry terminal and a mixture of small independent shops and restaurants, and this will be welcome news for all those living and working in East Cowes.

Read the Daily Mail article in full.

Thanks to Julia Baker-Smith for the heads up last night

Image: © Les Lockhart

