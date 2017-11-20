Isle of Wight Toy Appeal returns for another year

The Isle of Wight Christmas Toy Appeal is back! Ir’s your chance to help someone less fortunate than yourself by donating a toy or gift for a child up to the age of 16.

Founded in 2012 by Isle of Wight couple, Deborah and Daniel Rooke (pictured left), the appeal will be running until 14th December.

Deborah said,

“Once again we are asking people to dig deep and donate to try and add some Christmas sparkle to those less fortunate this year. We totally rely on the kindness of others for this and every year we are humbled and touched by just how big the Island heart is. “So please, if you can, donate a toy or, if you can’t, donate a few pennies online. Whatever you can do, we are truly grateful, and on behalf of myself, Daniel and all the people behind the scenes, thank you.”

Brand new toys wanted

Generous Islanders have donated more than 10,000 toys over the years and this year is expected to be no exception.

This year’s target is for 2,500 toys and gifts to be donated between 16th November – 14th December.

If you want to take part, please donate an unwrapped, brand-new toy or gift, suitable for children up to the age of 16, at any of the Appeal’s official drop off points.

Making a real difference to Islanders

A spokesperson for Beaulieu House said,

“I would just like to say a very big thank you for all the lovely presents donated to the children who attend Beaulieu House. “I know that all the gifts were gratefully received by all and would just like to thank you all from the staff and children. It means a lot.”

A parent from Children’s Centre said,

“It’s nice to have help and support especially at Christmas being a young family. My son’s birthday is also close to Christmas and the car has failed its MOT.”

Dionne Davies, St. Mary’s Hospital, said,

“We are so amazed and delighted by our fantastic delivery of toys for the Children’s Ward from the Isle of Wight Toy Appeal! We can’t thank those that gave to the appeal enough for their kindness. “You have made it possible for our island children who are facing serious illness, in hospital and in the community, to receive a special gift to lift their spirits during a difficult time.”

Drop off points

Official Isle of Wight Toy Appeal drop off points can be found in the following locations:

Isle of Wight Radio

Isle of Wight County Press

Morrisons, Newport

The Entertainer Toy Shop, Newport

Mothercare, Newport

Argos, Newport

Asda, Newport

Morrisons, Lake

Toymaster, Shanklin

Tesco, Ryde

Toymaster, Ryde

West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater

Charlottes Academy, Cowes

The Fighting Cocks, Arreton

All branches of Watson, Bull & Porter

Find out more by visiting the official Christmas Toy Appeal on Facebook and Twitter.