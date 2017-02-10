Isle of Wight Trades Union Council offer solution to NHS bed blocking crisis

In response to bed-blocking, black alerts and Jeremy Hunt admitting that the problems faced by the NHS are unacceptable, the Isle of Wight Trades Union Council share their view. Ed
It is with great dismay that we hear of the crisis in A&E at St Mary’s Hospital.
It an affront to us and our NHS, that the basic human right to healthcare is being disregarded at this point.
The Isle of Wight Trades Council therefore demands that bed-blocking is dealt with immediately.
Temporary solution to bed blocking
Patients awaiting discharge to the community should be allowed to enter beds in hotels if there is no other suitable accommodation as an emergency measure, and should be supported by agency staff in order to alleviate the staff crisis.
Staff should be accommodated at a similar location. The Government should agree to compensate the cost with emergency funding.
Emergency task force
The CCG should set up an emergency task-force to renovate on site buildings with a view to staff and refurbish wards with beds within one month specifically for convalescence.
The Council (in conjunction with) the CQC, should reinstate at least three high quality Council Care Homes as soon as possible or within three months.
The number of GPs per 1,000 population should be raised by the end of the year to meet WHO standards.
Image: jonathanrolande under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 10th February, 2017 4:42pm
By Isle of Wight Trades Union Council
Suruk the Slayer
10.Feb.2017 4:59pm
***”Patients awaiting discharge to the community should be allowed to enter beds in hotels if there is no other suitable accommodation as an emergency measure”***
Most patients who cannot be discharged, cannot be discharged because there are no suitable places in nursing and care homes with *qualified staff* and *specialist equipment*
Discharging an elderly person with special clinical needs to some “Fawlty Towers” IW Hotel with neither qualified staff or specialist equipment is pure lunacy.
Mat
10.Feb.2017 5:20pm
STS, If they needed all that,they would not be let out “Get ReaI”!
Rod Manley
10.Feb.2017 5:07pm
Read the article STS. What are you talking about? We need action and we need it now. The Trades Council is calling for emergency action.