Isle of Wight Trades Union Council offer solution to NHS bed blocking crisis

Isle of Wight Trades Union Council share their view on how to tackle the bed blocking crisis within the NHS, particularly at St Mary’s on the Isle of Wight.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

nhs crisis

In response to bed-blocking, black alerts and Jeremy Hunt admitting that the problems faced by the NHS are unacceptable, the Isle of Wight Trades Union Council share their view. Ed

It is with great dismay that we hear of the crisis in A&E at St Mary’s Hospital.

It an affront to us and our NHS, that the basic human right to healthcare is being disregarded at this point.

The Isle of Wight Trades Council therefore demands that bed-blocking is dealt with immediately.

Temporary solution to bed blocking
Patients awaiting discharge to the community should be allowed to enter beds in hotels if there is no other suitable accommodation as an emergency measure, and should be supported by agency staff in order to alleviate the staff crisis.

Staff should be accommodated at a similar location. The Government should agree to compensate the cost with emergency funding.

Emergency task force
The CCG should set up an emergency task-force to renovate on site buildings with a view to staff and refurbish wards with beds within one month specifically for convalescence.

The Council (in conjunction with) the CQC, should reinstate at least three high quality Council Care Homes as soon as possible or within three months.

The number of GPs per 1,000 population should be raised by the end of the year to meet WHO standards.

Image: jonathanrolande under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 10th February, 2017 4:42pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eZy

Filed under: Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Print Friendly

.

3 Comments

  1. Suruk the Slayer


    10.Feb.2017 4:59pm

    ***”Patients awaiting discharge to the community should be allowed to enter beds in hotels if there is no other suitable accommodation as an emergency measure”***

    Most patients who cannot be discharged, cannot be discharged because there are no suitable places in nursing and care homes with *qualified staff* and *specialist equipment*

    Discharging an elderly person with special clinical needs to some “Fawlty Towers” IW Hotel with neither qualified staff or specialist equipment is pure lunacy.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Rod Manley


    10.Feb.2017 5:07pm

    Read the article STS. What are you talking about? We need action and we need it now. The Trades Council is calling for emergency action.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*