Isle of Wight tree climbers sleep in canopy of trees for very worthy cause

Goodleaf Tree Climbing’s Paul McCathie and Matt Ostler recently slept overnight amongst the branches as part of an international event, The Big Canopy Campout.

The Big Canopy Campout is an annual event that encourages tree lovers to sleep in the canopy or under a tree for one night. This year the official Big Canopy Campout takes place on 17th and 18th October.

Enjoying last of September warmth

Paul and Matt decided to set up camp a bit earlier. Paul explains why:

“Thanks to the generosity of Mrs Reader, Head of Oakfield Primary School, Ryde, we were able use an amazing London Plane tree in the school grounds. “As the weather starts to turn this time of year, we decided to set up a bit early, enjoy the last of the September warmth and make the most of the amazing views from the tree”.

Paul said:

“Trees give us so much and it’s really good to be part of an event that celebrates their importance. “The Big Canopy Campout was founded on the Island by Dr John Pike. It’s incredibly special to be part of a community of tree people around the world.”

Show your support

This year The Big Canopy Campout is supporting The Bob Brown Foundation, who are protecting native forests and ecosystems in Tasmania and Australia.

Donations can be made via their Website.

Paul did a live Instagram interview with Vicki from The Big Canopy Campout whilst he was in the tree. You can watch it via Instagram.

News shared by Abi on behalf of Goodleaf. Ed