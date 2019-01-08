Isle of Wight Trust appoints new Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP and Community Division

This latest news from Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Alice Webster has been appointed as the new permanent Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP, and Community Division at Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Alice takes up her post on 4th February 2019. She succeeds Dr Barbara Stuttle CBE who has been Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP, and Community Division since October 2017.

Alice is currently Director of Nursing at NHS Improvement (South Region) and prior to that was Director of Nursing and Quality at East Sussex NHS Hospitals Trust. Alice has been in a variety of roles within the health economy of East Sussex since 1999.

Worked in UK and Australia

Alice qualified as a Registered General Nurse and midwife and subsequently health visitor in the early 1990s and has worked in both secondary and primary care in the UK and Australia. She is passionate about developing models of care in the community and ensuring that staff in all of our settings are supported in delivering the best support to our population that they can.

She was instrumental in enabling the creation of the England Centre for Practice Development at Canterbury Christchurch University. She has published papers with the Centre on transforming person centred workplace practices and cultures.

Oldham: Joining “at a critical time”

Isle of Wight NHS Trust Chief Executive Maggie Oldham said:

“Alice is joining the new Executive team at Isle of Wight NHS Trust at a critical time. We are now consolidating our ‘Getting to Good’ programme and developing a different supportive culture within the Trust. Alice has a great range of experience which will be important as we move forward on our journey to ensure that all patients on the Isle of Wight get the best possible care.”

Speaking about her appointment Alice said,