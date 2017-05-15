Isle of Wight Urgent Care coping with ‘unprecedented demand’

Andy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Urgent Care at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport is currently experiencing unprecedented numbers of patients, who have attended the service for minor complaints, rather than seek assistance from their GP or other services, such as calling NHS 111 or seeing a local pharmacist.

The current waiting time is over four hours. This is also having an impact on other hospital services.

Urgent Care is intended for patients who are referred by GPs or after calling NHS 111. Out of hours GP services should be accessed by calling NHS 111 first.

Whilst GP surgeries have experienced IT issues over the weekend, they are continuing to see patients as usual.

Image: My Name Is Harsha under CC BY 2.0

