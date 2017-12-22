Isle of Wight urgent health advice over holiday period

Isle of Wight NHS Trust share this useful info for the holiday period. Ed

Need urgent health advice over the Christmas and New Year break?

With the festive break just days away the Island’s NHS is reminding Islanders of the various services available to them over the festive period should they need urgent health advice or treatment.

All GP Practices will be closed from 6.30pm on 22nd December. You are advised to call 111 if you need urgent health advice and cannot wait until your GP practice re-opens.

A number of Pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday for advice on minor conditions and can be accessed quickly, in confidence and without a wait to be seen. If you take prescription medication, it is important to check and make sure you have enough to see you through.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if you need to speak to someone urgently. 111 will carry out an assessment over the telephone and direct you to the best place to get treatment.

1 in 4 people experience emotional health and wellbeing difficulties and the festive period can often be a difficult time. To access mental health support, for adults or children, speak to your GP practice if they are open. You can also contact:

Mental Health Crisis Advice: 01983 522214

Community Safe Haven: 03300 083888 or visit during opening hours 5pm-10pm Monday-Friday and 10am-10pm Weekends and bank holidays. Opening times remain the same over the festive period.

The Urgent Care Service (UCS) at St. Mary’s Hospital treats urgent care needs. Anyone who thinks they need to be seen urgently should call NHS 111 first.

999 and the Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital are for serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses including loss of consciousness, heavy bleeding, severe chest pain or breathing difficulty, serious burns, strokes and persistent fits. Misuse of ambulance services can cost lives – think before you dial 999.

Special greetings cards

Greetings cards listing health and care services available over the Christmas and New Year break have been made available across the Island.

Thousands of cards have been distributed to general practices, community pharmacies and dental practices, district nurse, mental health and social care teams as well as ambulance, urgent care and emergency staff and the Citizen Advice Bureau, Islehelp and Age UK to share with anyone accessing services in the run up to Christmas.

The cards provide contact information as well as where to find information on pharmacies that will be open over the bank holidays. Opening times can be found at www.iow.nhs.uk

You can help services at one of the busiest times of the year by using health and care services sensibly.