Isle of Wight voted UK’s Best Destination

The Isle of Wight and some of its tourism businesses were winners last night (Thursday) at a top travel awards ceremony.

The Group Travel Awards took place via a special online presentation, hosted by Patrick Kielty.

The Isle of Wight was voted the UK’s Best Destination, ahead of Canterbury and Bristol.

Myles: To take top place is amazing

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight – the Island’s destination management organisation – said:

“To have been shortlisted in this category is one thing, but to take top place is amazing! “The Isle of Wight is a special place, with so much natural beauty but also fantastic people and businesses that continue to work hard to ensure that it is the best place to visit!”

Second award this year

It is the second time this year that the Island has been recognised in this category, winning the Countryfile Magazine Award in March.

The award was sponsored by Daish’s Holidays, which started on the Isle of Wight.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish’s said:

“Daish’s Holidays were please to sponsor the ‘Best UK Destination for Groups’ award at the recent annual Group Travel Awards. This category is fiercely competitive due to the amazing destinations that the UK has to offer. “We were really pleased to announce the Isle of Wight as this year’s winner given it’s where Daish’s Holidays started and remains an exceptionally popular destination for our customers.”

Best Group Tour Operator

Sandown based IOW Tours took the honours for the second time in two years for Best Group Tour Operator, an award voted for by the public.

Shirley Winn, Managing Director of IOW Tours, was over the moon:

“To have been recognised in the industry by our customers for this very prestigious award is fantastic, a huge thanks to all our customers for voting for us and to all of our team for helping us to achieve it.”

Best Holiday Park for Groups

Warner Hotels Norton Grange Coastal Village at Yarmouth was named Best Holiday Park for Groups, ahead of local competition from Parkdean Resorts at Lower Hyde Park in Shanklin.

Ken Younie, General Manager at Norton Grange Coastal Village said:

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the team here for their work, and thank you to the groups who have enjoyed their stay with us and continue to choose us as holiday destination.”

Daish’s Holidays took the award for Most Group Friendly Hotel Chain or Group.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish’s Holidays Ltd said:

“We were thrilled to once again win the award for ‘Most Group Friendly Hotel Chain or Group’ at the annual Group Travel Awards. These awards are voted for by the public, and is a great recognition of all the hard work each and every member of the Daish’s team puts in every day when they come to work. “These awards are always hotly contested and completion is always strong so it’s great to see our customers put us first. Our focus on the consistent delivery of our core values is as true today as it was when the company was founded over 40 years ago and we are looking forward to the next 40 years.”

