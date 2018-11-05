Isle of Wight WASPIs to rally in Newport

Di shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

A group of Isle of Wight Women campaigning the Government for compensation for the loss of their pensions.

Large numbers of women around the country are now struggling, and some are living a hand to mouth existence, following the Government’s unfair acceleration of the State Pension Age by the 1995 and 2011 Acts for women born in the 1950s. The changes have affected 3.6 million women across the country.

11,000 on the Island

Over a hundred WASPI groups (Women against State Pension Inequality) exist around the country – and over 11,000 live on the Isle of Wight.

The women on the Island were previously represented by the Solent Waspi covering Hampshire and the south coast area.

Rally on Saturday

Island WASPIs now have their own, dedicated, support group on the Island and are holding their second Rally in St James’ Square, Newport on Saturday 10th November.

The group hope to meet, and speak to, as many people as possible whose lives have been impacted.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely‘s office has requested an official invitation to attend the event which they have now received and are considering.

Find out more about Isle of Wight WASPI by visiting their Facebook Page.