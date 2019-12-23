Isle of Wight waste and recycling collection over Christmas and New Year

Between Monday 23rd December and Saturday 4th January, many households on the Isle of Wight will have their bins collected on a different day than normal.

Most people will have collections on different days for a two-week period, although those collected on a Monday or Tuesday will only have one week of change. In addition, no bulky waste collections will be made between 23rd December and 5th January.

Collections will be back to normal from Monday 6th January 2020.

Usually collected New date Mon 23rd Sat 21st Tues 24th Mon 23rd Wed 25th Tues 24th Thurs 26th Fri 27th Fri 27th Sat 28th Mon 30th Unchanged Tues 31st Unchanged Wed 1st Jan Thurs 2nd Thurs 2nd Fri 3rd Fri 3rd Sat 4th

Don’t forget to recycle

Many households generate extra waste over Christmas including things like cardboard and cards, tins, glass bottles and clothing.

Most can easily be recycled and do not need to end up in the general waste bin or gull sack.

See the full A-Z list on the iWight Website.

