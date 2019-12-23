Isle of Wight waste and recycling collection over Christmas and New Year

Don’t forget to check the changes to waste and reycling collection this and next week

father christmas ornament

Between Monday 23rd December and Saturday 4th January, many households on the Isle of Wight will have their bins collected on a different day than normal.

Most people will have collections on different days for a two-week period, although those collected on a Monday or Tuesday will only have one week of change. In addition, no bulky waste collections will be made between 23rd December and 5th January.

Collections will be back to normal from Monday 6th January 2020.

Usually collectedNew date
Mon 23rdSat 21st
Tues 24thMon 23rd
Wed 25thTues 24th
Thurs 26thFri 27th
Fri 27thSat 28th
Mon 30thUnchanged
Tues 31stUnchanged
Wed 1st JanThurs 2nd
Thurs 2nd Fri 3rd
Fri 3rdSat 4th

Don’t forget to recycle
Many households generate extra waste over Christmas including things like cardboard and cards, tins, glass bottles and clothing.

Most can easily be recycled and do not need to end up in the general waste bin or gull sack.

See the full A-Z list on the iWight Website.

Waste collection calendar 2019/20

Image: pahudson under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 23rd December, 2019 12:09pm

