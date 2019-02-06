Isle of Wight weather warning for 60-70 mph winds (updated)

The Met Office has issued two severe weather warnings for wind across the region including the Isle of Wight.

The first is valid between 10pm Wednesday 6th and 9am Thursday 7th February, the warning reads,

A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Strongest winds will be across South West England and South and West Wales late evening, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph on coasts and 50 to 60 mph inland. Elsewhere winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60 mph on coasts and 50 mph inland before easing during Thursday morning. What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, including for high-sided vehicles crossing bridges

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

The second warning is valid between midday on Friday and 6pm Saturday

A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday. Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly. Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday. Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest. Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon. These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area. In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.

Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0