Isle of Wight weather warning for 70-80mph winds

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Saturday on the Isle of Wight. Given the predicted strong winds, there may be disruption to cross-Solent travel.
The warning from 4am to 4pm on Saturday reads:
A spell of strong winds may cause disruption on Saturday across parts of England and Wales, especially the southwest.
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Friday, 1st November, 2019 8:00am
By Sally Perry
