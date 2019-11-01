Isle of Wight weather warning for 70-80mph winds

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Saturday on the Isle of Wight. Given the predicted strong winds, there may be disruption to cross-Solent travel.

The warning from 4am to 4pm on Saturday reads:

A spell of strong winds may cause disruption on Saturday across parts of England and Wales, especially the southwest.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0