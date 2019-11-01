Isle of Wight weather warning for 70-80mph winds

Gusts of up to 70-80 mph are possible in exposed locations during Saturday morning. Read the weather warning from Met Office

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Saturday on the Isle of Wight. Given the predicted strong winds, there may be disruption to cross-Solent travel.

The warning from 4am to 4pm on Saturday reads:

A spell of strong winds may cause disruption on Saturday across parts of England and Wales, especially the southwest.

  • There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England
  • There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Met Office Weather warning map

Friday, 1st November, 2019 8:00am

