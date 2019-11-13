Isle of Wight weather warning for heavy rain brought forward

The heavy rain predicted by the Met Office will be arriving sooner than expected – details within

autumn leaves in rain puddle by Hannah Domsic

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Be Alert weather warning for the Isle of Wight for later today (Wednesday).

Valid from 5pm to midnight, the warning reads,

Heavy rain will arrive later on Wednesday, with possible transport disruption.

What to expect

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Heavy rain will move in from the west through Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming persistent in places during the evening.

20 to 30 mm may fall within 3-4 hours in a few locations.

Rain may also turn to snow over the higher routes in south Wales towards midnight, perhaps with a few cm accumulating.

From midnight, running all day Thursday the warning reads,

Periods of rain are expected to become widespread, persistent and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm are likely widely with the potential for some spots to see spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.

These higher totals look most likely over parts of Bristol, Bath and Northeast Somerset, Wiltshire and into South Gloucestershire. Rainfall will ease from the west during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Over western areas, some hill snow is possible, especially parts of south Wales, leading to local accumulations of a few cm.

Image: Hannah Domsic under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 13th November, 2019 12:13pm

By

