Isle of Wight weather warning rises to Amber as Storm Bella approaches

The Met Office weather warning for strong winds over the weekend has been upgraded from Yellow to Amber and now named Storm Bella.

Valid from 10pm on Saturday (Boxing Day) to 9am on Sunday, the warning reads:

Very strong southwesterly winds are expected for parts of south and southeast England and south Wales on Sunday morning. Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely with a few spots likely to see 60-70 mph for a time. Hills and particularly coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds will see a few gusts of 70-80 mph. In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain is expected and may prove an additional hazard.



See the Met Office Website for latest updates.

Image: ell-r-brown under CC BY 2.0