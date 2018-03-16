Isle of Wight wins second place for Holiday Destination of the Year

Simon shares this excellent news from Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

The Isle of Wight has come second in a national vote to find the best holiday destination for 2018.

Countryfile Magazine ran the voting competition, and in the category of Best Holiday Destination, the Isle of Wight came second – narrowly missing out on the top spot to the Pembrokeshire Coast.

Good food, walking and local crafts

Mark Rowe, a Countryfile Magazine contributing editor and one of the judges noted that the Isle of Wight has moved with the times.

He said,

“The Isle of Wight deserves its recognition. As a holiday destination it has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years – still keeping its bucket and spades close to its heart but opening up to good food, walking and local crafts.”

Stiff competition

The Isle of Wight faced tough competition from Suffolk, Speyside, the Forest of Bowland and winners, the Pembrokeshire Coast.

Vote for Dancing Jim

The Isle of Wight could still prove to be a winner though – the Visit England/Daily Mirror Tourism Superstar awards are still open for voting.

Nominated by Visit Isle of Wight, Cowes man Jim O’Reilly is a strong contender as ‘the dancing man’ at Red Funnel.

Vote for your local Tourism Superstar, which ends at midnight on March 20 – to vote for Jim as a Tourism Superstar, via the Website.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight