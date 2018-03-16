Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 March — 18 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : R314 : St Georges Way—St Georges Way-Newport

Works description: takedown scaffold

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018108

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : O/s No.19 : Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018033

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 March — 18 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : o/s No. 80 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Tree pruning

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017984

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 March — 18 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017994

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 March — 18 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017993

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 March — 18 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017995

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : opposite quarter cheese cottage : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018030

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Causeway Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018034

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP Stable Cottage on Sandown Road Bembridge

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066929

B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EMMETT HILL HOUSE, EMMETT HILL, CHALE, IOW.

Works description: – New water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09071761

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029

Alderbury Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Wilver Road, 153m, ML 241328: Alderbury Road-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017959

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 4 RICHMOND HOUSE THE STRAND,RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074235

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 & 6 High Street

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/03-22/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003809

Buckbury Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO BYWAYS

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115050117-00261

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38 Melville Street, Sandown

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 38 Melville Street, Sandown

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003815

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 SOUTH BANK ROAD , EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07784372