Ryde Academy pupils partake in ‘BBC School Report’ journalism project

Ryde Academy Year 11 student, Owen Cotton, reports on the school’s involvement with BBC School report. BBC School Report gives 11-18 year olds across the UK the chance to develop their media literacy skills and produce their own stories about subjects that matter to them. Ed

About a month ago, the BBC project was in its infancy, nothing more than concepts on paper: Brexit, music and Island life were discussed.

Since that point, we have been working hard with rigorous re-writes and interviews taking place every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in and outside of school. All in preparation for Thursday 15th March.

It was all hands on deck from 9:15am on the day and everyone has played their part in creating and innovating.

Students from years 7 to 13 have all made a massive contribution to the final piece. For example Jack from our 6th Form has been slaving away at his computer editing while Kaitlyn, also from our 6th form, has been filming all the reports.

Luckily a hearty lunch was provided by the school.

We are all very fortunate to have had this opportunity and we can only hope the final piece can reflect the time and care put in by us all.

