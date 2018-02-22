Isle of Wight woman head butted by cow in India after rap serenade

A plucky adventure-loving young Isle of Wight woman travelling in India discovered last week that her singing skills weren’t quite appreciated in Rajasthan.

Melissa Melville found out the hard way after being head butted by a cow she was singing to and ending up battered and bruised. Luckily it was nothing that won’t heal.

Bollywood career on hold ;-)

The incident took place after the 25 year old from Shanklin, spotted a cow with a large hump and started singing ‘My Humps’ by the Black Eyed Peas.

Mel says

“My friend and I were merrily walking around, absolutely charmed by Jasilmer. I noticed a huge cow with a fat hump and began singing “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, you know the one. The next minute, the same cow head butted me in the bum and I went flying, landing directly on my face. “Within minutes I was at the local hospital, everyone desperate to help me. I don’t think my nose is broken, but I’ve certainly delayed that Bollywood Career for a while.”

She explains what happened to a local journalist.

Still smiling

Despite the painful experience, Melissa went on to say,

“It was quite a funny experience. I’m in pain and it’s quite annoying, but still quite funny.”

A clear wanderlust

The former Bristol University student is undeterred by the experience, Melissa is off to Pushkar in Rajasthan for the Holi Festival of Colours next week and then will head on to Nepal.

She clearly has a wanderlust, having travelled all over the world, from Australia, to Honduras, Costa Rica to Denmark, Mexico to Singapore and more.

Mel told OnTheWight that she’s been travelling for two and half years, hitch-hiking all the way.

Up for a challenge

For those who know Melissa, the incident will probably be of no surprise. She describes herself as being interested in “everything under the sun”, her motto being “Try everything once, and twice if you like it”.

Mel says,

“I love an adventure. Big fan of hitch hiking. Enjoy a challenge, both mental and physical ones. Need to be active. Not so good at sitting.”

You can read the full story on the Daily Mail Website which also has photos of Melissa after the attack. Her story has now been picked up by news outlets around the world.

Safe travels Mel, we hope you have a blast at the Holi Festival of Colours.

Image: © Melissa Melville