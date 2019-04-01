Isle of Wight writer, Joe Bone’s first feature film goes national – to some great reviews

Congratulations to Isle of Wight actor and author, Joe Bone, as his first feature film is being shown across the country this week (it hasn’t arrived on the Island yet).

The Vanishing, co-written by Joe and Celyn Jones, is a crime mystery set on a remote island in Scotland, inspired by the true story known as the ‘Flannan Isle Mystery’, which saw the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers in 1900.

It’s a very powerfully performed, intimate piece, perhaps inspired at some level by the classic adventure The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Impressive cast

Joe and Celyn ‘s film features Peter Mullan, Gerard Butler and Connor Swindells, who play the lighthouse keepers, as well as Soren Malling (The Killing), Olafur Olafsson (The Missing) and Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot). Not to mention a trunk of gold!

Last week it was given a magnificent 4/5 stars by The Times.

The movie is phenomenally well-made and the three actors who fall apart on our watch suffer magnificently. David Edelstein, Vulture

You might remember/recognise Joe from his fantastic one-man show, Bane, which toured the world. Or perhaps from his appearance in the hit TV drama, Castles in the Sky.

We’ll let you know when the film comes to the Isle of Wight, in the meantime check out the trailer below.