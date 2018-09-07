Isle of Wight writing-as-therapy course for those affected by cancer

Lorraine shares details of this latest course by Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

Wessex Cancer Trust is hosting its first writing-as-therapy course to help Island people affected by cancer.

The free six-week course, called Write For Me, is designed to encourage people to use the written word to express how they are feeling, in a safe and non-judgemental environment.

Sessions start next Wednesday, September 12th, and take place at the charity’s centre in Lugley Street, Newport.

Can be a cathartic experience

Cait Wood, a volunteer counsellor who is running the course, said:

“Sometimes, when thoughts take over, it can be difficult to find a way through. At times like these, expressing your emotions by writing them down can be cathartic and can bring a sense of respite from inner turmoil. “The small and welcoming group is open to all, regardless of whether you have written before or not. It is an opportunity to join others, to share your feelings, to be supported and heard. “Our aim is to offer a means to help you release emotions and to share warmth, tears, love and laughter along the way.”

Where and when

Sessions start next Wednesday 12th September, and take place at the charity’s centre in Lugley Street, Newport.

Sessions take place between 2pm and 3.45pm.

To book your place, call 524186 or e-mail isleofwight@wessexcancer.org.uk

Image: waltstoneburner under CC BY 2.0