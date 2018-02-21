Isle of Wight Youth Trust: Four new experts join the Board of Trustees

Felicity shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

Following a record breaking year in 2017, the Isle of Wight Youth Trust has welcomed four new experts to its Board of Trustees ahead of plans to further expand its services for children and young people across the Isle of Wight.

Having received a record number of referrals last year with, around 1,000 young Islanders reaching out to the Youth Trust’s one-to-one to one counselling service, Youth Trust Chairman, Malcolm Marshall said that there is a strong set of clinical expertise amongst these latest additions, with three of four coming from a background of working in mental health services.

He said,

“Pete, Jane and Michael have all had incredible careers working within mental health services in the NHS, the charity sector and in academia.”

After training as a mental health nurse on the Isle of Wight, Jane Edmunds worked for over 25 years on the mainland in a NHS psychiatric hospital. She was employed first as a mental health nurse where she managed the day hospital. Prior to her retirement, she then worked for the last 17 years of her career as a psychotherapist specialising in group therapy.

Pete Elliott also worked for the NHS as a consultant Psychologist for several health authorities. This included a 5-year period on the Isle of Wight in a Consultant post in Community Health. Most recently, Pete has been working in academia, where he was Director of the Doctoral Training Programme in Clinical Psychology at Southampton University.

Michael Lilley has worked in senior management positions in the voluntary and public sectors for 35 years. He has practiced as a counsellor and psychologist and from 2002 to 2017, he was Chief Executive of a large psychological practice which merged into the Richmond Fellowship. Michael is also a serving Councillor on the Isle of Wight County Council and Ryde Town Council.

Emilie Myers is the fourth addition to the board, bringing with her a wealth of experience in human resources, including running her own consultancy business providing training and development for several large clients. She has also had a successful career in therapeutic education and currently works with young people who do not attend mainstream education.

Malcolm said,

“Emilie has already been working with us through our strategic planning process at this Important time of development for the Youth Trust.”

He further added,