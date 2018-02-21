Isle of Wight MP will contribute to review of post-18 education funding

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

A major government review of post-18 education and funding has been welcomed by Island MP Bob Seely.

The investigation will look at ensuring the system is accessible to all and is supported by a funding system that provides value for money and works for students and taxpayers.

It will also examine choice and competition across the sector, and look at encouraging the development of the skills that the country will need post-Brexit.

IW Campus plans still a long-term aim

Bob said,

“Anything that will help the Island’s young people gain greater access to higher education is a welcome move and I will be giving my thoughts about the issues the university sector faces during the review. “The long-term aim for the Island remains some form of higher education campus and the focus of the review on choice and skills development is important if the Island is to achieve that aim and attract high-tech courses and skills we need to prosper.”

Review concluded in 2019

The independent panel, led by Philip Augar and comprising experts from across post-18 education, recent students and the business world, will provide input into the review.

The panel will publish their report at an interim stage, before the Government concludes the overall review in early 2019.

Image: Lance Goyke under CC BY 2.0