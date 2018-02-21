Business opportunities being offered by Isle of Wight council

The council share this latest news. Ed

Budding entrepreneurs are being invited to consider a number of business opportunities being offered by the Isle of Wight Council.

The opportunities are based around the Island and offer a chance to put entrepreneurial skills to creative use, from a new facility at the former lifeguard premises on Sandown Esplanade; operation of a mobile catering unit at Northwood; storage unit rental at Ryde, to deck chair facilities at Ryde beach.

Chris Ashman, council director of regeneration, said,

“I really hope fledgling local business people, will come forward and see the potential of these opportunities, especially the new premises at Sandown Esplanade. “Businesses, both large and small, play a vital role in regeneration, growth and productivity on the Island, so we are hoping some really interesting and creative business applications come forward and I would urge any potential entrepreneurs to consider these opportunities before the 23rd February deadline.”

Further details are as follows:

Sandown Esplanade

The Isle of Wight Council is seeking applications from interested parties for the introduction of a new facility in the former lifeguard premises located on the Esplanade at Sandown.

Northwood Recreation Ground

Interested parties can apply for the operation of a mobile catering unit located at Northwood Recreation Ground.

Ryde Beach

Applications are sought from interested parties for the operation of deck chair facilities at Ryde Beach:

1. Ryde West (B201) – Adjacent to the pier;

2. Ryde East (B202) – Harbour to North Walk;

3. Ryde East B203) – North Walk to edge of Puckpool.

Puckpool Park, Ryde

A storage unit is available for rental/ to let at Puckpool Park, Ryde.

Further details are on the iWight Website.

The closing date for offers for the above is noon on Friday 23 February 2018.

If you are interested in any of the above opportunities and would like further information please contact the Isle of Wight Council’s Commercial Services department for an application pack, by the following means:

Post: Isle of Wight Council, Commercial Services, Floor 2, County Hall, Newport PO30 1UD;

Email: commercial.services@iow.gov.uk or

Telephone: (01983) 821000.

Image: William under CC BY 2.0