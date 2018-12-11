Isle of Wight’s Alegria Samba School project comes to a close in Brazil

Tracy shares this latest news on behalf of the New Carnival Company. Ed

Last month, six representatives from the Island’s New Carnival Company (NCC) and Viva Carnival Club brought its incredible Alegria Samba School project to a close in Brazil.

A group comprising of disabled and non-disabled members first visited project partners and most inclusive carnival organisation in the world, Embaixadores da Alegria, in 2017. They returned in November, having successfully integrated Brazilian carnival style into UK and European events.

The Alegria project

The Alegria project, funded by Unlimited to support the development of disabled artists, has changed the face of integrated and disability-led carnival in the UK. Using Embaixadores da Alegria’s model, NCC and Viva created a fully inclusive Brazilian-style samba school encompassing drum, dance, costume, theatre, song and workshops.

Over the last year, Alegria has been presented at IW Mardi Gras, Luton Carnival, the Southbank Centre and Newham International Carnival in London and Viarregio, Italy.

Showcasing their work

While in Rio, the group went to Paraiso Do Tuiuti, one of Brazil’s top Samba schools to share the results of Alegria to an audience including its director and president.

They were also special guests at the Olympic sports centre Miécimo da Silva, where they ran a headdress workshop and gave a presentation to more than 200 disabled and non-disabled guests, performers and dancers.

Elkins: “Finding a way to include everyone in Carnival Arts”

Yetta Elkins, project co-ordinator said,