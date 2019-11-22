Isle of Wight’s Clare Griffin wins Sunday Times Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year award

Congratulations are in order for Clare Griffin, who has been the driving force at West Wight Sports and Community Centre for thirty years

clare griffin and Dina Asher-smith

Congratulations to Clare Griffin of West Wight Sports and Community Centre.

Last night Clare was presented with the 2019 Sunday Times Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Clare has been a driving force at the Sports Centre in Freshwater for decades. She started as manager of the swimming pool in 1989 and has remained committed to the centre ever since.

Clare Griffin with her 2019 Sunday Times Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award

A campaign to encourage residents to vote for Clare had been running for several weeks, with huge support from the community

Following the awards, Clare said,

“We have such a supportive community on the Isle of Wight and in the West Wight… The last month has been an amazing community effort.”

Friday, 22nd November, 2019 12:12pm

By

