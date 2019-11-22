Isle of Wight’s Clare Griffin wins Sunday Times Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year award

Congratulations to Clare Griffin of West Wight Sports and Community Centre.
Last night Clare was presented with the 2019 Sunday Times Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award.
Clare has been a driving force at the Sports Centre in Freshwater for decades. She started as manager of the swimming pool in 1989 and has remained committed to the centre ever since.
A campaign to encourage residents to vote for Clare had been running for several weeks, with huge support from the community
Following the awards, Clare said,
“We have such a supportive community on the Isle of Wight and in the West Wight… The last month has been an amazing community effort.”
Friday, 22nd November, 2019 12:12pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nk0
Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Sports, West Wight
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓