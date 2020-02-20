Isle of Wight’s Coach Party release new single and music video

Coach Party – who will be playing a host of city festivals this spring – have released their latest single and music video

Coach Party

Isle of Wight band Coach Party (formerly known as Jeph) have made it onto one of the UK’s biggest independent Websites devoted to new music – The Best of Line Fit (TBOLF) once again.

The band have released a great new music video for their latest single, Breakdown, which explores the other emotions you can experience when falling in love, such as jealously, anger and fear.

Shot on 16mm film by director Daniel Broadley in a school gym, TBOLF note the nod to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Out now
Breakdown is out now on all your favourite streaming services via Chess Club Records.

See them live
If you want to see the band play live, they will be touring a whole host of city festivals this spring, including Stockton Calling, Dot to Dot, Live at Leeds and Glasgow’s Stag and Dagger.

As well as taking part in Chess Club’s Class of 2020 tour in May at Birmingham, London and Bristol.

For the latest news find Coach Party on Facebook.

Source: The Best of Line Fit

Thursday, 20th February, 2020 4:04pm

By

