Isle of Wight’s first ever pump track on the cards thanks to parish council’s vision

A new sporting facility could be coming to Freshwater.

As the popular skatepark in Freshwater, next to the West Wight Sports Centre, icomes to the end of its life, and with the parish council finding repairs and upkeep costly, a new skatepark is proposed as part of its 2021/22 budget.

Accommodate all riders and skaters

The new skatepark and pump track would be built near the current play area at Stroud and designed to accommodate all riders with areas for all skill levels and ages.

A pump track is similar to a traditional skate track, but with dips, bumps and jumps, instead of ramps, for riders on any set of wheels to skate, cycle or roll around.

Using the momentum of the track, riders can propel themselves around the track without the need to pedal.

First pump track on the Island

Freshwater Parish Council hopes, as it would be the first pump track on the Island, it would become a great asset for West Wight tourism, especially with skateboarding due to make its debut at the Tokyo Olympic games this summer and Britain’s youngest ever Olympian Sky Brown making her debut at 12 years old.

The cost to install a concrete skatepark, which will last generations, is thought to be £100,000 with a pump track costing £45,000.

The parish council will invest £60,000 over the next two years building the pump track first, if it is approved, but is looking from feedback in its annual budget consultation.

New public toilets

Another main aspect of its budget plans in the year is to refurbish the Gate Lane toilets in Freshwater Bay, taking out a 25-year loan from the Public Works Loan Board, costing £5,180 a year.

All of the plans would be paid for through the parish council’s reserves and a precept increase of one per cent — meaning a Band D resident may pay £111.46 a year.

To have a say on the plans and budget, you can email [email protected] or private message its Facebook page.

Comments on the proposals will be accepted until tomorrow, Friday, 29th January.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: trysil under CC BY 2.0