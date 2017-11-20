Isle of Wight’s GKN takes Silver at prestigious business awards

Alex shares this latest business news on behalf of GKN.

GKN Aerospace, an Isle of Wight-based manufacturer of aerospace components, has won regional recognition at this year’s prestigious EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

GKN was runner up for the Health and Safety Award. The award goes to the manufacturer that has achieved the most impressive or innovative improvements in the health and safety culture of their workplace.

Stiff competition

GKN was up against stiff competition from a range of innovative businesses – small and large – from across the region and was selected by a panel of judges drawn from business leaders, industry experts and academics.

Kathryn Larkin, Health & Safety Manager at GKN, says:

“This achievement is testament to our hard working and dedicated team, and we are delighted to have been recognised in this way. It puts us on the map as a modern and innovative company and goes some way to demonstrate the valuable contribution made by manufacturers to improving working environments. We can’t wait to share this news with all our staff, customers and suppliers.”

Terry Scuoler CBE, CEO of EEF, says:

“Boosting health and safety in the workplace leads to significant improvements in employee wellbeing and operational efficiency – and manufacturers are leading the way. GKN justly deserves this recognition for the fantastic work that they have done to improve their health and safety culture.”

