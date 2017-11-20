Isle of Wight’s GKN takes Silver at prestigious business awards

GKN, based in East Cowes, picked up a Silver Health and Safety Award for achieving the most impressive or innovative improvement in the health and safety culture of the workplace.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

thumbs up well done

Alex shares this latest business news on behalf of GKN.

GKN Aerospace, an Isle of Wight-based manufacturer of aerospace components, has won regional recognition at this year’s prestigious EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

GKN was runner up for the Health and Safety Award. The award goes to the manufacturer that has achieved the most impressive or innovative improvements in the health and safety culture of their workplace.

Stiff competition
GKN was up against stiff competition from a range of innovative businesses – small and large – from across the region and was selected by a panel of judges drawn from business leaders, industry experts and academics.

Kathryn Larkin, Health & Safety Manager at GKN, says:

“This achievement is testament to our hard working and dedicated team, and we are delighted to have been recognised in this way. It puts us on the map as a modern and innovative company and goes some way to demonstrate the valuable contribution made by manufacturers to improving working environments. We can’t wait to share this news with all our staff, customers and suppliers.”

Terry Scuoler CBE, CEO of EEF, says:

“Boosting health and safety in the workplace leads to significant improvements in employee wellbeing and operational efficiency – and manufacturers are leading the way. GKN justly deserves this recognition for the fantastic work that they have done to improve their health and safety culture.”

Image: chris66 under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 20th November, 2017 4:44pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOT

Filed under: Business, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Manufacturing

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight’s GKN takes Silver at prestigious business awards"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
YJC

Well done!

Always nice to read positive news.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
20, November 2017 5:19 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*