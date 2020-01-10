Isle of Wight’s Hovertravel shortlisted for major tourism award

Hovertravel has been shortlisted for a major national travel award; and one of the tourism sector’s most sought-after accolades.
Following a very competitive nominations stage for the UKinbound Awards for Excellence 2019, a shortlist has been selected by an independent panel of judges comprising Susan Deer, Association of British Travel Agents; Patrick Richards, European Tour Operators Association; and Dr Karen Thomas, Canterbury Christ Church University.
Final winners to be voted in
Voting is now open for members to select the final winners, and the results will be announced at the Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner at Annual Convention 2020 on 5th February at the Aerospace Bristol.
Hovertravel, which entered the awards for the first time, is one of three finalists in the Transport Provider of the Year category and is delighted to be acknowledged for its contribution to British tourism.
Lale: Fixture on bucket list of many international visitors
Hovertravel’s Head of Commercial, Loretta Lale, adds:
“We’re really pleased to be recognised by UKinbound and the panel of distinguished judges. The whole team here really understands how important it is to make flying on a hovercraft as appealing as possible for visitors from around the globe.
“As the only year-round commercial passenger hovercraft service in the world, Hovertravel is an ongoing fixture on the bucket list of many international visitors to the UK.”
