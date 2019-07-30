Isle of Wight’s Innovative Physics named as one of Europe’s best in ‘Ones to Watch’ list

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Innovative Physics. Ed

Shanklin based company Innovative Physics has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions.

Now in its 12th year, The European Business Awards last year considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. This year’s awards features 18 different categories promoting the programme’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

Innovative solutions to complex problems

Innovative Physics, which works predominantly in the nuclear, homeland security and medical sectors from its base at Landguard Manor in Shanklin, provides innovative solutions to complex problems using sensor technology, artificial intelligence and pattern recognition.

The company was selected for the prestigious ‘Ones to Watch’ list having demonstrated exceptional achievement in Innovation.

Anderson: We continue to strive for excellence

Mike Anderson, Chief Executive Officer for Innovative Physics said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in Europe’s ‘One to Watch’ list and recognised in this way for the work we do. We are only a small team, but we have rapidly built a business that has set us apart in the market because of our innovative and bespoke approach to solving complex scientific and engineering problems. “We are very proud of our UK roots and our success in forging significant links with government and business leaders across Asia, USA, Canada from our base on the Isle of Wight. “As a business we continue to strive for excellence and widen our support to companies across the globe and we look forward to hearing the outcome of the next stage in this awards programme.”

Tripp: Talent and tenacity

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said:

“The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.”

He continued:

“The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

‘Ones to Watch’ list

Companies on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion-euro businesses.

Innovative Physics will now have the chance to compete in the Innovation Category of this year’s European Business Awards to become a National Winner. If successful, they will then take part in the Gala Final in December 2019, where the final 18 European winners will be announced.

The ‘Ones to Watch’ for 33 countries across Europe can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com