Isle of Wight’s Nature Therapy CIC shortlisted for regional Rural Business Award

A local social enterprise is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.

Nature Therapy CIC based in Brighstone has been shortlisted in the Community Project category at the 2019/20 Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon. Nature Therapy CIC will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final.

Background of Nature Therapy

The not for profit social enterprise was founded in 2013 by Dr Kim Brown to help build mental and emotional resilience through unique experiences in nature.

Nature Therapy CIC was the first organisation in the UK to involve wolves in their work. They also provide equine assisted therapy, forest bathing and use of ancient knowledge such as walking the labyrinth.

However, it is their work over the past years on nature therapy and dementia care that attracted the judge’s attention. This year alone Nature Therapy CIC has trained over 90 volunteers to deliver engaging and fun nature based activities to those with a dementia and their carers. They do this in a variety of settings such as care homes, hospitals, through other organisations and in groups.

Rural Business Awards 2019/20

The Rural Business Awards 2019/20, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ fifth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy – a segment which employs in excess of 3.4 million people in over 750,000 businesses in England alone.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Dr Brown: Having fun whilst addressing sensory deprivation

Speaking after being shortlisted for an award, Dr Kim Brown said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for an award. Not least because it means we can continue to raise awareness of the challenges those with a dementia face as changes take place in how they sense the world around them. “The project is about having fun whilst addressing sensory deprivation. As one person told us, dementia is not all doom and gloom. One of our activities is drumming which gets an incredible reaction. It’s a joy to see people singing, dancing, whooping, laughing and communicating through rhythm. “We are also reaching out to professionals. For example, we recently trained 175 student nurses on sensory deprivation and what they can do to enhance the quality of life for patients in their care.”

Community Lottery grant

The project is running across the Island, Portsmouth and Southampton. It has reached over 700 people with a dementia this year with funding from a Community Lottery grant.

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, said:

“The 2019/20 Awards have seen record numbers of entries and it’s encouraging to see so many rural businesses express a desire to celebrate their successes on a regional and national scale. “We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. “On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to Nature Therapy CIC and all the shortlisted businesses, and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”

To find out more about Nature Therapy CIC, see the Website. Or to learn about the Rural Business Awards visit their Website.