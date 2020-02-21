Isle of Wight’s newest clothing brand ACID CTRL collaborates with metal bands

The Isle of Wight’s newest clothing brand ACID CTRL is now working and collaborating with a number of up and coming bands from around the country including NO:IR and Downfall.

Merging alternative imagery with a fusion of modern streetwear, the latest range of t-shirts are inspired by designs from Topman and WHO Clothing.

ACID CTRL made its first collaboration with Bristol punks Ashestoangels who have performed at Download Festival and toured throughout the UK, US and Europe.

Collaboration with metal outfits

Following this, ACID CTRL was approached by Bath prog metal outfit NO:IR to design and release a limited run of tees.

Downfall is a metalcore band from Lancashire and have just finalized the design of the limited run of t-shirts. This run of tees will only be available via the ACID CTRL store and at future Downfall shows.

The design process starts with the creative teams coming together to discuss the bands and themes and ideas. The designs are often styled from real-life photos or graphic illustrations, depending on the collaboration or initial theme.

The Downfall collaboration is styled with the band’s lyrics written on both the front and reverse along with both ACID CTRL and Downfall’s logos.

ACID CTRL

ACID CTRL was created in 2018 by Kristian Murphy, originally it as a musical project.

After two EPs and album, and with help from a team of friends, Kristian started up ACID CTRL as a clothing company focused on selling quality t-shirts, hoodies, and beanies.

ACID CTRL has also participated in multiple charitable events for causes such as the Mountbatten Hospice and the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Coming up

ACID CTRL is already planning to release more clothing in the near future, working with more local charities and organizing live music shows in the Ryde and Newport area.

See the range of products on the ACID CTRL Website.

