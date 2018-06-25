The third Noel Turner Physics Festival will take place on 18th October 2018 at Cowes Enterprise College.

For its third year, the Festival is taking an ambitious step to try to ensure participation from all Island Primary Schools as well as older students from all the Island’s Secondary Schools.

Potentially up to 3,000 students will benefit from some form of participation and, as in previous years, many local businesses and organisations will also take part.

Wonderstruck

Primary schools will be invited to a performance from ‘Wonderstruck’, west-country based science demonstrators who bring a mix of scientific experiment and theatre to demonstrate ‘Dangerous Science’! Peter Wright and his assistant use explosions, fire, smoke and sound to enthral and engage a young audience.

Cowes Enterprise College have kindly made a space available for the whole of the week leading up to the Festival itself, meaning that invitations will go to every Island primary school to send their Year 5 pupils.

As in 2017, Festival organisers will arrange for subsidised transport, meaning that all pupils will be able to participate regardless of their ability to pay.

Careers Linked to Science and Technology

Secondary students will have the opportunity to explore the themed exhibitions set up around the Cowes site, experiment with apparatus and equipment and talk with representatives from the sponsoring organisations. This year we are planning seven zones:

Aerospace Technologies

Marine Technologies

Women in Science and Engineering

Medicine, Physiology and Sport

Creative Technologies

Robotics and Manufacturing

Space Industries

Year 10 students from every Island Secondary school have been invited to attend on Thursday 18th October and, as for the primary schools, subsidised transport will be available.

Evening Event

Also for 2018, by popular demand, we are planning to open for an early evening session from 16:00 – 18:00 on Thursday 18th October, to enable other students, parents and the community to participate.

Festival Organisers would welcome contact from employers and organisations who would like to be involved for the first time this year and also from parents of home educated pupils who will also be welcome to participate by arrangement.

Please contact John Peckham on ntpf@cowesec.org

